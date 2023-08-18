Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.72. 266,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,164. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. Remark has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $4.56.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Remark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Remark by 292.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the first quarter worth $35,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Remark by 11.6% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 630,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 65,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Remark during the first quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.