Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MARK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.72. 266,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,164. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. Remark has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $4.56.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
