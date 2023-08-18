Register Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 105.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,237 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Interface worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Interface by 228.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Interface during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Interface by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Stock Down 0.6 %

TILE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.91. 21,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,126. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a market cap of $574.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.63 and a beta of 1.98. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.88 million. Interface had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interface news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 8,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $90,356.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,689.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interface in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Interface from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Interface

About Interface

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.