Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 45,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in Home Depot by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.18.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,305. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.67. The company has a market cap of $329.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.