Register Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,796,000 after purchasing an additional 273,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

WMB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.63. 811,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,007,636. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

