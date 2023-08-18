Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys 20,850 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,850 shares during the quarter. ATI comprises about 1.9% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter worth $98,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 322.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ATI traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $43.55. 100,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,854. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northcoast Research began coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ATI from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $316,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,056,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $560,223.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $316,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,056,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,696. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATI Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

