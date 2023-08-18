Register Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $453.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $455.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

