Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RWT. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Redwood Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RWT traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $7.72. 629,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,182. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is -78.05%.

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 499,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,477,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 366.0% during the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 538,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 422,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

