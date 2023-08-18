Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 108.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $10.54. 319,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,501. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.87. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 148.20%. The company had revenue of $417.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Allison A. Page bought 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $55,291.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $193,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,594.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison A. Page acquired 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $55,291.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 113.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 750.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

