Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CFO Michael Secora Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $222,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 863,186 shares in the company, valued at $7,682,355.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Secora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 18th, Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $340,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $248,250.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RXRX opened at $8.78 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 497,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

