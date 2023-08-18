Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for VolitionRx (VNRX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN: VNRX) in the last few weeks:
- 8/16/2023 – VolitionRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $2.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 7/29/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 7/28/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 7/21/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 7/19/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 7/18/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 7/17/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 7/15/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 7/14/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
VolitionRx Trading Down 0.8 %
VNRX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.29. 59,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,220. VolitionRx Limited has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $81.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86.
VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 15,493.47% and a negative net margin of 9,158.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of VolitionRx
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
