Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for VolitionRx (VNRX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN: VNRX) in the last few weeks:

8/16/2023 – VolitionRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $2.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2023 – VolitionRx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

VolitionRx Trading Down 0.8 %

VNRX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.29. 59,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,220. VolitionRx Limited has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $81.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 15,493.47% and a negative net margin of 9,158.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VolitionRx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,775,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 58.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 172,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 70.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

