Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ameresco (AMRC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC):

8/9/2023 – Ameresco had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $64.00.

8/1/2023 – Ameresco had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – Ameresco had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – Ameresco had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $68.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Ameresco had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $66.00.

6/30/2023 – Ameresco had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $63.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ameresco Price Performance

AMRC opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.56. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.97 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $231,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $108,431.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 41.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 47.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 27,737 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,516,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 17.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 175,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 26,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 9.5% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

