Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of NYSE RC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.34. 477,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $14.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse sold 26,623 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,866.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 749,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

