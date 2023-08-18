RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Noble Financial

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Noble Financial from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RICK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK opened at $65.23 on Monday. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $614.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

