Raymond James Comments on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion.
Shares of FM stock opened at C$33.71 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$20.11 and a 12 month high of C$39.13. The stock has a market cap of C$23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.52.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 28.00%.
In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total value of C$1,857,496.86. Corporate insiders own 19.76% of the company’s stock.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
