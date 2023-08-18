RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.60.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $19.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $662.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.35. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.12. Analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,800,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 204,383 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

