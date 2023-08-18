Range Resources (LON:RRL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Range Resources Ltd (LON:RRL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Range Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,608,636 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,052.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.04. The firm has a market cap of £675,850.02 and a PE ratio of 0.00.

Range Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Indonesia. It holds 100% interests in three onshore production licenses, including Morne Diablo, South Quarry, and Beach Marcelle; and 80% interest in the St Mary's exploration block. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Perth, Australia.

