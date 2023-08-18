RAMP (RAMP) Price Reaches $0.0484 on Top Exchanges

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and $392.33 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One RAMP token can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP was first traded on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

RAMP Token Trading

