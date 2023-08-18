Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Radware from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Radware Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ RDWR traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.05. 31,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,326. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. Radware has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.12 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Radware will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,635,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,298,000 after acquiring an additional 845,258 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 519,521 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,840,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,958,000 after acquiring an additional 408,661 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,076,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 324,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,291,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,252,000 after acquiring an additional 269,436 shares in the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

