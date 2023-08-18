Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,448,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,826,474. The company has a market capitalization of $326.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.97. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,355,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,055,000 after acquiring an additional 93,235 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 25,899,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,219,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,692,000 after buying an additional 490,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,301,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after buying an additional 1,004,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

