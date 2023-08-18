Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (NASDAQ:QRTEP)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 35,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,029. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $67.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

