Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (NASDAQ:QRTEP)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
Qurate Retail Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 35,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,029. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $67.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12.
Qurate Retail Company Profile
