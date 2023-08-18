Quantum (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $173.64

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $173.64 and approximately $11.30 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantum has traded 37.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018352 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,718.29 or 1.00043720 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000043 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

