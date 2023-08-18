Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Qualys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $144.97. 159,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,865. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.70 and its 200-day moving average is $125.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $857,746.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at $20,919,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $857,746.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at $20,919,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $758,454.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,254,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,444 shares of company stock worth $6,978,167 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 71.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

