QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 814,996 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $103,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.0% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM opened at $110.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $152.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

