Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $332,000 Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its position in RB Global by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RBA stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.72 and a 1 year high of $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.94.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RBA shares. Raymond James raised shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. OTR Global raised shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 2,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.30 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,519.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.30 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Sieger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.08 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,330.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $194,090. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

