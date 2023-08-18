Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Netflix by 7.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,103,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 467.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Netflix by 170.7% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $403.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $211.73 and a one year high of $485.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $433.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.72.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

