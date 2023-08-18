Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases 400 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 177,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 6,433.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF opened at $105.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.