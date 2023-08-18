Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $487,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 370,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,544 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,359,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $421,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Arista Networks stock opened at $182.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $190.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.69.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $401,205.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,229.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total transaction of $3,093,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,749.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $401,205.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,229.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,156 shares of company stock valued at $32,964,968 over the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

