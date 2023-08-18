Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $398,000 in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,817 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.4 %

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIVN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,544.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

