Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CNX Resources by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,492,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,304,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,805,000 after acquiring an additional 741,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KGH Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 1,985,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,428,000 after purchasing an additional 85,026 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens began coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. CNX Resources had a net margin of 49.95% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 137,835 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $2,100,605.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

