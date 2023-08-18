Qsemble Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 788.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after buying an additional 14,757,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,441,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,104,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,604,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

YUMC stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.75.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

