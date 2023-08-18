Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,900 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,240.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.40. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

About Liberty Broadband

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.