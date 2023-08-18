Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on EL shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

EL stock opened at $162.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.28 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.47 and its 200-day moving average is $216.26.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

