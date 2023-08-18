Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires 8,100 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 119.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HP opened at $41.00 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $54.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $723.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.