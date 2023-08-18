Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director John R. Harding Sells 7,850 Shares of Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) Director John R. Harding sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $800,857.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,533.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Qorvo Trading Up 1.1 %

QRVO stock opened at $98.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.27. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $114.59.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

