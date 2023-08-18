Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

