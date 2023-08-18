Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Lifted by Analyst

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

TSE K opened at C$6.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.29. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.07 and a 12 month high of C$7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.25, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

