Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Raised by Analyst

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KGC. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:KGC opened at $4.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.94. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 48.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 37,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,122,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 325,896 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 72.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 410,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,377,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 487,613 shares during the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

