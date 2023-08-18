Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for IAMGOLD Co. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IAG. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.17 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 48.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.