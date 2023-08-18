Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issued By William Blair

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

PLAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.27. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.02.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $324,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $43,510,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,918,000 after buying an additional 857,208 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,175,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,536,000. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,229,000.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.