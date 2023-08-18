Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Williams Companies, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

WMB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.18. Williams Companies has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 135.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 144,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 82,922 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,946,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,335,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,634,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,335,000 after purchasing an additional 27,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

