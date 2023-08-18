Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a research report issued on Thursday, August 17th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the technology company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.62.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $154.84 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $205.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.66 and its 200-day moving average is $160.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $58,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

