Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.07

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.06, with a volume of 18348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

Pulse Seismic Trading Up 7.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The company has a market cap of C$111.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.80.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of C$8.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0371247 EPS for the current year.

Pulse Seismic Increases Dividend

About Pulse Seismic

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Pulse Seismic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Pulse Seismic’s dividend payout ratio is -120.00%.

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies. It owns and manages licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 8,29,207 linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

