Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 506,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 1,388,545 shares.The stock last traded at $6.10 and had previously closed at $6.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSEC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSEC

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.61%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospect Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,859,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $31,830,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,524,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,049,000 after buying an additional 783,914 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,648,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 933,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 582,653 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.