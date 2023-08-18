Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.
View Our Latest Analysis on PSEC
Prospect Capital Stock Performance
Prospect Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospect Capital
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 78.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 56.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.
Prospect Capital Company Profile
Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prospect Capital
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.