Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PSEC

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of PSEC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.00. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospect Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 78.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 56.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.