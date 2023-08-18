Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,951 shares during the period. VICI Properties accounts for approximately 1.2% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in VICI Properties by 9.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 140,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in VICI Properties by 5.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.03. 2,103,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,467,852. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 71.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

