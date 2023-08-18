Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,770 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,186 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after buying an additional 523,240 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,944,000 after buying an additional 34,508 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,829,000 after buying an additional 24,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,185,000 after buying an additional 120,042 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIS traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.91. 80,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,299. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $213.00.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

