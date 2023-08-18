Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 488 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.5% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 89,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,912,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $824.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,645. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $870.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $721.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $340.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Wolfe Research started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

