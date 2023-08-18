Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,799 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,754.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 531,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,481,000 after purchasing an additional 512,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $149,668,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.16.

Deere & Company Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $22.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $396.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,171,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $418.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.13. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $328.62 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.