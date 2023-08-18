Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,799 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,754.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 531,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,481,000 after purchasing an additional 512,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $149,668,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.16.
Deere & Company Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $22.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $396.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,171,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $418.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.13. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $328.62 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
