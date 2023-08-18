Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4,131 Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1,400.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,095 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,393,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 364.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 44,876 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWD traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.72. 162,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,372. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $37.33.

