Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $879,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC now owns 54,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 105,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 937,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,696,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $98.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,759,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,631. The stock has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.